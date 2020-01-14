Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:GYS opened at GBX 753 ($9.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. Gamesys Group has a 1 year low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 703.84.

In other Gamesys Group news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

