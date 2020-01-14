Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,276.80 ($16.80).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,352 ($17.78) on Tuesday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,367.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,270.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.02.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

