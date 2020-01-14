PeepCoin (PCN) Market Cap Achieves $218,987.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $218,987.00 and $2.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002080 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 121,879,435,883 coins and its circulating supply is 82,679,435,883 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, C-Patex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

