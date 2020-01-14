Peerplays Hits Market Capitalization of $971,577.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $971,577.00 and $223,810.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.03807561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00185966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00123658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

