PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. PennyMac Financial Services comprises about 6.8% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Planning owned approximately 0.29% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. 701,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $277,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,080,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

