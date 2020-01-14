Peony Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,982.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market capitalization of $59,982.00 and $13,927.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.