Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEBO opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

