PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Surevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 332,545 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

