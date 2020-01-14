Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Raised to GBX 3,050

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,756.38 ($36.26).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,758 ($36.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,637.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,232.81.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

