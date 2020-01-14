PFG Advisors Acquires New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.29. 7,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

