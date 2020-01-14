PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.80. 1,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $113.25 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.