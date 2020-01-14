PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $329.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $257.95 and a 52 week high of $329.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.62 and its 200 day moving average is $304.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.