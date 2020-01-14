PFG Advisors Buys 19,700 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 382.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

