PFG Advisors Buys 2,054 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,872 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $86.77. 10,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,261. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

