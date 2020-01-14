PFG Advisors Buys 3,564 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 44,073 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,112,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,959,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

