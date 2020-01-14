PFG Advisors Buys 492 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

Shares of IDXX opened at $282.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.69 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.