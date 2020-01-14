PFG Advisors Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock remained flat at $$41.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 271 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

