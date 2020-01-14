PFG Advisors Has $1.51 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ARKK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

