PFG Advisors Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 765,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626,237. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

