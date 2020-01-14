PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after buying an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $78.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

