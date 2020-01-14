PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

