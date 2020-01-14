PFG Advisors Purchases 7,879 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 170.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.05 and a 12-month high of $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

