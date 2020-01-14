PFG Advisors Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $224.71 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

