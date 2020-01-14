PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after acquiring an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.29. The stock had a trading volume of 288,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,136. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $131.56 and a one year high of $166.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.