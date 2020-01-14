PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $285.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.03 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

