Pflug Koory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,935,000 after purchasing an additional 325,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,546,000 after buying an additional 1,299,323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,593,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $29,928,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 1,936,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,244. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

VSH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

