PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PGTI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 80,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,114,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $557,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

