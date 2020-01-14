Phantasma Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $473,817.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Gate.io. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00051870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00076458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,783.64 or 1.00361467 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

