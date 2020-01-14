Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 751.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after buying an additional 11,247,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after buying an additional 1,663,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE PM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

