Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

