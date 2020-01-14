Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

