Photon (PHO) Hits Market Cap of $144,950.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Photon has a market cap of $144,950.00 and $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 470.6% against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.01857513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.95 or 0.03694593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00646370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00720989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00080214 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00543715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,153,866,465 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

