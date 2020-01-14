PIBBLE Hits Market Capitalization of $775,841.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $775,841.00 and $898.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

