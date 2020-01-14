Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Reaches $5.96 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Pillar has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $2,129.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

