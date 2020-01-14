Piper Sandler Increases Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Price Target to

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of CHMA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 659,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,056. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $336,875.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

