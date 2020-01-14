Pirl Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,797.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $398,192.00 and approximately $9,797.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 62,796,921 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

