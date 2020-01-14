Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0004 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $197,464.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.03807561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00185966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00123658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

