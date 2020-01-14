Pivotal Research Downgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TLYS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 666,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,411. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tilly’s by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 305.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tilly’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

