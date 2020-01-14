Pivotal Research Increases Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $37.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZUMZ. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 661,135 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,672,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,910,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $8,684,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

