Pivotal Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

NYSE BOOT opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,594,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 737,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

