PIXEL (PXL) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $757,652.00 and approximately $310,367.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,556.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.03335427 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00572109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

