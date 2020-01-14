PKG Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 1,438.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $788,159.00 and $8.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

PKG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

