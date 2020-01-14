PLATINCOIN (PLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.50 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00060508 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $26.45 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,073,539 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

