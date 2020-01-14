PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $12,213.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.