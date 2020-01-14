PlayChip (PLA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $14.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.26 or 0.05792486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00122116 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.