PlayGame Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $479.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. PlayGame has a market cap of $232,515.00 and $479.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

