Playkey Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Playkey has a market capitalization of $417,475.00 and $25,332.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

