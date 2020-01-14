Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post sales of $87.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.77 million and the lowest is $86.87 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $67.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $315.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.97 million to $315.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $394.62 million, with estimates ranging from $387.05 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

