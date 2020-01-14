Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,125 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.60% of Pluralsight worth $63,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 65.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 51.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 2,316,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,929. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

