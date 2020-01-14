Pluton 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,953.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00020265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. During the last week, Pluton has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $1.48 million and $3,953.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

